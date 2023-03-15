Video: New clashes near Imran Khan's house, Pak rangers fire rubber bullets

Violence was also reported between Imran Khan's supporters and police in other major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta, Associated Press reported.

In a video message from inside his home, Imran Khan said, “They think the nation will go sleep when Imran Khan is jailed. But you have to prove them wrong. You have to struggle for your rights and come out on streets.”

“From tear gas & water cannons, they have now resorted to live firing. I signed a surety bond last evening, but the DIG refused to even entertain it. There is no doubt of their mala fide intent,” Imran Khan further claimed in a tweet sharing a video in which supporters of the former prime minister are showing bullets.

“The way the police attack our people... there is no precedent for this. Water canons, teargas... they shelled inside the house where there were servants and women,” Imran Khan also said while his party's deputy leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that "we want to be peaceful", insisting police should deliver the arrest warrant to him and said he would "try to find a solution to avoid bloodshed".

