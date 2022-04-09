Imran Khan's allegations ‘absolutely’ untrue: US ahead of no-trust vote

The United States has once again denied embattled Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's claim of a "conspiracy" by America to topple his government in Islamabad. This was the fourth time the US rejected Khan's allegation.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, deputy state department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said, "Let me just say very bluntly there is absolutely no truth to these allegations. Of course, we continue to follow these developments, and we respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and rule of law. But again, these allegations are absolutely not true."

Earlier, Khan, who is set to face a no-trust motion in the National Assembly on Saturday where he has little chance of surviving unless some miracle takes place, had accused the US of interfering in Pakistan's politics and plotting to oust his regime through the vote.

In an impassioned speech on Friday, Khan doubled down on his accusations that his opponents colluded with the US to unseat him over his foreign policy choices, which often seemed to favour China and Russia and defied US criticism.

Khan said Washington opposed his February 24 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin hours after tanks rolled into Ukraine launching a devastating war in the heart of Europe.

Khan urged his supporters to take to the streets, particularly the youth who have been the backbone of his support since the former cricket-star-turned conservative Islamist politician came to power in 2018. He said they needed to protest an America that wants to dictate to Pakistan to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Pakistan parliament abruptly adjourned before a planned vote on ousting Khan, but the speaker said the assembly would reconvene later in the day as political uncertainty continued to grip the nuclear-armed country. Members of Khan's party had suggested on Friday they would try to delay the vote as much as possible.

