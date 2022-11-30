Imran Khan's message, quoting Jinnah, to new Pakistan military leaders

In a message to the newly appointed military leaders, including army chief Asim Munir, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan expressed hope that they will work to end the prevailing trust deficit between the nation and the State.

"Congratulations to Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as new CJCSC and Gen Syed Asim Munir as new COAS. We hope new mly ldrship will work to end prevailing trust deficit that has built up in last 8 months between the nation and the State. Strength of the State is derived from its people," Imran Khan said.

Quoting Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Imran Khan said, "Do not forget that the armed forces are the servants of the people and you do not make national policy; it is we, the civilians, who decide these issues and it is your duty to carry out these tasks with which you are entrusted."

This comes a day after Lt General Asim Munir took over the command from outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, marking an end to his six-year tenure.

Lt General Asim Munir was among the three front-runners for the post. Asim Munir was head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) when tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the Pulwama suicide attack in February 2019 that resulted in the death of 40 CRPF personnel.

