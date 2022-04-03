As Imran Khan prepares for no-trust vote, tight security in Islamabad: 10 points

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is set to face his biggest political challenge as the National Assembly prepares to take up a no-trust motion against the 69-year-old cricketer-turned politician. Khan has been insisting that the United States, which has been known to be a Pak ally, wants his government to fall. The Pak PM, however, has been stressing that he "will play till the last ball". No Pakistan PM has been known to complete his tenure.

Here are top updates as Pakistan readies to take up no-confidence motion against Imran Khan:

1. The Pakistan's National Assembly is expected to take the no-confidence motion at around 11 am. Imran Khan's attempts to go to the country's top court against the no-confidence motion did not reap results.

2. “The move to oust me is (a) blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States," Khan said in his latest attempts to gather support on Saturday. The US, however, has rebuffed the claims.

3. As Khan made comments against Washington, Pakistan army chief General Qamar Bajwa on Saturday was quoted as saying by local media that Islamabad has enjoyed a close relationship with the United States - contrary to what the Pak PM has been claiming.

4. Thousands of security personnel have been deployed in the capital city of Islamabad amid fears of clashes and protests, local reports said.

5. To win the no-confidence vote, Imran Khan needs over 172 votes in the 342-member National Assembly.

6. On Saturday, ex Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, called for Imran Khan's arrest after an alleged attack on him in London by a worker of the ruling PTI. "Those of PTI who resort to violence or create a law and order situation should be arrested and thrown behind bars, IK (Imran Khan) included. IK should be booked for provocation, incitement and sedition. Will be Insha'Allah. None of them should be spared," she tweeted.

7. The no-confidence motion was tabled on March 8 by the opposition parties. Since then, Imran Khan has been trying to gather support, alleging a plot against him.

8. The opposition blames him for the worsening economic crisis.

9. Last week, Khan held a 'Jalsa' rally as a power show in Islamabad.

10. The ruling PTI has also alleged attempts to steal legislators amid a reported infighting in the party.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

