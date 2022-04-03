Security ramped up in Islamabad before no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan
- The security in Islamabad has been put on high alert and the authorities started sealing the ket zones in the federal capital.
Amid fears of violence and clashes due to the no-confidence vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, thousands of security personnel have been deployed in Islamabad.
The security in Islamabad has been put on high alert and the authorities started sealing the ket zones in the federal capital.
A total of 10,000 security personnel have been deployed in Islamabad's red zone, SAMAA TV reported.
The security measure was taken after Imran Khan called on his supporters to launch "peaceful" protests in face of defeat in a no-confidence vote in the country's National Assembly on Sunday.
The Opposition has targeted Imran Khan, saying the country's prime minister was planning a protest due to imminent defeat.
Earlier, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan was inciting his supporters and he will be made to answer for his actions after being ousted from power.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairmen Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran Khan was planning a clash and it would affect Pakistan's future.
A vote on the no-confidence motion is on the agenda of the National Assembly session on Sunday.
In an editorial on Saturday, Pakistan's Dawn said Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in Sunday's vote of no-confidence into a moment of political martyrdom.
"As if the shock value of an international conspiracy to oust him was not enough, his close aides and Mr Khan himself have since doubled down with public statements that they fear an attempt on his life," the newspaper said.
