After Prime Minister Imran Khan's alleged that Pakistan Democratic Movement chief made 'vast amounts of money' while selling votes during Senate polls, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the premier should not redirect the blame to others for the actions of his party workers and said that his 'conscience was clear'.

Earlier in the day, Khan had alleged that Fazl had made "vast amounts of money" while selling votes during the polls for the upper house of the Parliament, reported Geo News.

The allegations came in the backdrop of a leaked video that showed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers receiving large amounts of money, ahead of Senate elections in 2018.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief also commented that corruption had increased in PTI's tenure according to Transparency International and voices demanding accountability are now growing louder within the ruling party.

"All of the state's institutions are there to serve the masses and they should perform their responsibilities in the parameters of Constitution," Rehman said.

Despite the video showing his party lawmakers accepting bribes, Imran Khan, while reacting to the video earlier on Tuesday, said that his government was determined to "stop the cycle of money laundering and corruption", reported Geo News.

According to a report by Geo News, the video showed a couple of PTI Members of National Assembly (MNAs) taking money from Mohammad Ali Bacha, former MPA of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) before the Senate elections in 2018.

In the video, stacks of currency are seen in the video atop a table in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PTI Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs).

This comes days after Pakistan President Arif Alvi had signed the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 to pave the way for Senate elections to be held via an "open and identifiable ballot".

