Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sons have accused the Pakistani government of physically and mentally torturing the cricketer-turned-politician in prison, warning that he could die in custody without urgent medical intervention.

Imran Khan's sons accused the Pakistan government of subjecting their jailed father to physical and mental torture (REUTERS)

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The allegations come after Imran Khan urged the Supreme Court for urgent medical treatment for him and his wife, warning that he "may not return alive" from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail due to health risks associated with prolonged solitary confinement.

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In an interview with Sky News, Sulaiman Isa Khan and Kasim Khan said the 74-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder's health has deteriorated after being in confinement for three years, with his blood pressure reaching 193.

'Nothing has changed'

"We’ve been saying this for months. They’re torturing him in his cell. It’s physical and mental torture. It’s at a point where they’ve instructed the guards not to even speak to him while he’s in the cell, just to maintain pressure, mental pressure on him," said Kasim Khan.

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{{^usCountry}} He further said Imran Khan's family was worried about his health, particularly his rising blood pressure, adding that it was a direct cause of him being in solitary confinement for three years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further said Imran Khan's family was worried about his health, particularly his rising blood pressure, adding that it was a direct cause of him being in solitary confinement for three years. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Sulaiman said the Pakistan government is refusing to follow the Supreme Court's order for him to be taken to a private hospital for treatment and increased family access.

"Nothing's changed at all, despite an order from the Supreme Court back in August for him to be treated at a private hospital called Shifa International, and for increased access to his family, calls with us, regular calls with us. None of that has been implemented. And his health has just continued to deteriorate. His blood pressure is now dangerously high," he said.

Imran Khan's sons appeal to UK govt

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Khan's sons appealed to the British government to do more to support the family's efforts to see their imprisoned father.

"There’s so much more that can be done, allowing us to, you know, allowing us safe passage over there as British citizens to be able to see him, pushing the Pakistan government to help someone who lived in England for 22 years, who attended Oxford, who was a massive personality in England for a long, long time and is the democratically elected leader of Pakistan. They could do a lot more to provide support," said Kasim.

What did Imran Khan say?

Earlier, Imran Khan appealed to the country's top court, seeking urgent medical treatment for his wife and himself, saying the long period of solitary confinement had taken a toll on his health.

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In an open letter, posted by his lawyer Salman Safdar on X, Khan sought the implementation of the orders of Pakistan's Supreme Court regarding their treatment. "The doctors now tell me that I am highly vulnerable to a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest, and that my heart has already suffered damage," he said, adding that this unrelenting state "is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive."

Also Read | ‘I may not return alive’: Imran Khan seeks urgent medical care for wife, himself in appeal to Pakistan's top court

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The ex-PM also said he was "totally isolated, disconnected and held incommunicado from the outside world, in torturous solitary confinement for up to twenty-two hours a day", in violation of every constitutional right. He also accused authorities of not letting him and his wife meet their lawyers or family members.

Khan has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases, while his wife Bushra Bibi was arrested on January 17, 2025, in a separate case in which the couple were sentenced.