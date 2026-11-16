‘I may not return alive’: Imran Khan seeks urgent medical care for wife, himself in appeal to Pakistan's top court

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has appealed to the country's top court, seeking urgent medical treatment for his wife and himself, while citing health risks and solitary confinement. Imran Khan has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases, while his wife Bushra Bibi was arrested on January 17, 2025. (REUTERS)

In an open letter, posted by his lawyer Salman Safdar on X, 74-year-old Khan warned that he “may not return alive”, even as he alleged that court orders directing his transfer to a hospital and allowing him regular contact with his family, had not been followed.

Khan flagged the health condition of his wife, Bushra Bibi, who is also in jail, and claimed that weekly meetings between them had also been skipped by jail authorities “without reason or explanation”.

Khan has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases, while his wife Bushra Bibi was arrested on January 17, 2025, in a separate case in which the couple were sentenced.

The former Pakistan prime minister was initially sent to jail for a three-year term for concealing details of Toshakhana gifts. However, he and Bushra are also serving a 14-year sentence in a 190 million Pound corruption case, also known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The couple were convicted in another Toshakhana case in December 2025, with 10-year and seven-year terms handed to them. The PTI founder also faces pending trials in terrorism cases related to the May 9, 2023 riots. Earlier this month, Khan's lawyer met Bushra Bibi and him at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail after several months and discussed legal issues in their cases.

Khan was reportedly taken to a hospital in Islamabad last week for an eye check-up, and returned to prison thereafter, Reuters reported citing officials.

Khan cites brain haemorrhage, cardiac risk; mentions wife's eye surgery Khan, in the open letter, urged medical assistance for his wife and himself, while seeking implementation of the orders of Pakistan's Supreme Court regarding their “proper treatment.”

The former cricketer said the jail's own report mentioned that the doctors considered him at risk of complications, following which Pakistan's Supreme Court had in August this year ordered that he be shifted to Shifa International Hospital. The court had directed that Khan be examined by a medical board, including a cardiologist and an eye specialist. “In solitary confinement, my blood pressure has become uncontrollable: 130, then 150, then 170, and last week 192 and 193 on 10.11.2026. The doctors now tell me that I am highly vulnerable to a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest, and that my heart has already suffered damage,” Khan claimed.

He said his lawyer met him on February 10, 2026 only because the country's top court had sent him as amicus curiae. Khan said that during this visit, his counsel found that he had lost 85 per cent of the vision in his right eye, of which no family member had been informed.

He also cited his wife's eye issues, saying she had undergone a complicated surgery for retina detection in April earlier this year, and was sent to solitary confinement immediately thereafter. “When I saw her first month, she could neither bear the light nor open her eyes, and without another surgery she may lose her sight permanently,” Khan said, adding that her medical records were being withheld.