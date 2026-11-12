Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan’s sisters released from jail after detention orders withdrawn: Report

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's sisters, Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi, were released from prison after their detention orders were withdrawn, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legal counsel Rana Mudassar Umer said. Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's sisters, Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi, have been released from prison. (AP)

Umer said the two had returned home, Dawn reported. They were detained in September ahead of a PTI protest.

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PTI raised concern over Noreen Niazi's health The development comes after growing concerns over the health of Imran Khan's sister, Noreen Niazi.

The PTI on October 30 alleged that Noreen Niazi had been shifted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology after falling ill in jail, claiming that her family had not been informed about her hospitalisation.

PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram shared a statement issued by the party's central media department on X, saying the party had learnt that Noreen Niazi was taken to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology after falling ill in jail.

The party described it as "extremely regrettable and concerning" that none of her family members had been informed about her hospital transfer.

"The alleged illegal detention of 70-year-old Noreen Niazi, the risks to her health, and her hospital transfer without taking the family into confidence are extremely serious matters, on which the Punjab government and relevant authorities must provide immediate clarification," the PTI said in a statement.

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Party seeks medical care, family access for Imran Khan's sister The party demanded that Noreen Niazi receive the best medical care under the supervision of cardiologists. It also called for all necessary diagnostic tests and treatment to be arranged without delay and for details of her health to be shared immediately with her family. The PTI further sought permission for her relatives to visit her and check on her condition.

The party also raised concerns over the treatment of "innocent women" held in prison, including Imran Khan's sister. It urged authorities to uphold respect and dignity for women, human dignity and constitutional rights in all circumstances.

"Turning political affiliation into a crime and holding women in detention for political pressure is unacceptable in any civilised and democratic society," it said.

The PTI's statement came after Noreen Niazi's lawyer, Rana Mudassar Umer, said she was transferred to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday on the recommendation of jail doctors, according to Dawn. The lawyer added that her family had not been informed about her deteriorating health. Umer also alleged that jail authorities were denying medicines to Imran Khan's sisters.

Three of Imran Khan's sisters -- Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi -- have been in prison since September 21 under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 (MPO), following orders issued by the Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC), Dawn reported.

The three sisters are currently serving a second 30-day detention period under the MPO, which was extended on October 7.