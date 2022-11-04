Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Imran Khan supporters hold widespread protests after attack on him

Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:14 AM IST

The PTI chief was shot at and injured at a political rally in Pakistan's Wazirabad on Thursday.

Imran Khan supporters hold widespread protests after attack on him | Video(Twitter/PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Hours after Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was injured when a gunman opened fire on his vehicle, his supporters are holding widespread protests across the country. In a video posted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), several people can be seen protesting in front of the Corps Commander House in Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"When non-political people conduct political press conferences and when people see no action against those threatening Imran Khan, the mistrust in the Establishment grows. It is alarming to see people protesting in front of Corps Commander House Peshawar!" PTI tweeted.

Also read: Imran Khan outs list of 3 suspects for attack. PM Sharif, ISI officer among them

In another video of the protests, PTI wrote: “Protest continues in Faisalabad, people are very angry”.

The PTI chief was shot at and injured at a political rally in Pakistan's Wazirabad - nearly 200km from the capital Islamabad on Thursday as he led a rally against the government.

Imran Khan is said to be out of danger and undergoing treatment. Reportedly, while one person was killed in the firing, a few others - including his party leader and senator Faisal Javed Khan, were injured.

Also read: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan suffers 'assassination' bid during anti-govt rally | What we know

Meanwhile, Khan's aide Asad Umar in a video statement said that the PTI chief believes “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and intelligence official Major-General Faisal Naseer were behind the attack”.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry has also said the attack on Khan was a "well-planned assassination attempt”, reported Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)

