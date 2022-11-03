Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan suffers 'assassination' bid during anti-govt rally | What we know

Former Pakistan prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was on Thursday shot at and injured at a political rally in Pakistan's Wazirabad - nearly 200km from capital Islamabad.

Khan is said to be out of danger and undergoing treatment. One was killed in the firing while a few others, including his party leader and senator Faisal Javed Khan, received injuries.

Here's what we know so far:

1) The attack on Khan, who was shot in his shin, came on Thursday evening after his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt by his rivals.

2) The ex-Pakistan premier underwent a surgery to remove bullet fragments after he was shot in the leg at a rally in eastern Punjab province. His condition is stated to be stable.

3) According to reports, a gunman fired on the container-mounted truck carrying Khan from a close range.

4) Protests reportedly erupted in Peshawar against the attack on Khan.

5) In a video statement, ex-Pak PM's aide Asad Umar said that Khan believed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and intelligence official Major-General Faisal Naseer were behind the attack. Umar did not provide any evidence to back the allegation.

6) According to reports, a bystander was killed in the attack, while several people were injured.

7) No one has reportedly been charged for the attack. However, a man in a video doing rounds on social media- which Hindustan Times could not independently verify - is seen claiming to have fired shots at Khan for “misleading people”.

8) Some reports said there were two shooters at the scene.

9) The Pakistan government has ordered a probe into the incident and sought an immediate report on the incident from the IGP and chief secretary of Punjab.

10) Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said the attack on Khan was a "well-planned assassination attempt”.

11) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the incident. In a tweet, he said “The attack on @ImranKhanPTI and his supporters is completely unacceptable, and I strongly condemn this violence. It has no place in politics, in any democracy, or in our society. I’m wishing a speedy recovery to Imran and all who were injured today.”

(With agency inputs)

