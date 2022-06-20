Imran Khan vows to protest against Pakistan govt till fresh elections are announced: Report
Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Sunday said that his party will continue protests against Pakistan's 'imported' government till the announcement of fresh elections.
The PTI chief asked his party workers to be prepared for his call as they want a date for fresh elections and protests will be continued till the announcement of the election date, the ARY News reported.
The former prime minister, while virtually addressing his supporters who held nationwide protests against rising inflation, said it is a national duty to raise voices against atrocities and injustice. Inflation has been massively increased by the present government which is affecting the poor people, he added.
"The national security and sovereignty will be compromised in return for seeking any kind of relaxation from the United States. The present government that had organized an anti-inflation march during the PTI government has now massively hiked the diesel and petrol rates by Rs115 and Rs85 respectively," Khan said.
He rejected the allegations levelled by the current rulers that the PTI government's policies and agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were the reasons for the skyrocketing inflation, the ARY News reported.
Khan said that the PTI government had controlled the fuel prices despite being pressurized by the IMF and reduced the petrol rate by ₹10 per litre.
He said that the US had decided to topple the PTI government through a conspiracy while "Mir Jafer and Mir Sadiq of Pakistan" contributed to the alleged foreign conspiracy adding that he had warned neutrals of destructive outcomes for the national economy in case of the foreign conspiracy's success, the ARY News reported.
Speaking of the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif government, Khan said, "The current rulers have different motives to come into power as they are not serious about giving relief to the nationals but to dissolving their cases."
"If we are seeking any facilitation from the US, then there would be a compromise on the national security and sovereignty. India, US, and Israel have the agenda to target Pakistan's security," he said as reported by the ARY News.
Notably, on Sunday, protests were held protests across the country by the supporters and workers of PTI against rising inflation on the call of party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.
Protestors gathered at Shahrah-e-Quaideen in Karachi and staged a protest led by the former governor of Sindh province, Imran Ismail, and other members of the PTI's local leadership, the Dawn reported.
Slogans were raised against the incumbent government of Pakistan as the protestors held protests in front of the main Hashtnagri Gate in Peshawar. Similar protests were held in Islamabad and the neighboring Rawalpindi.
In Lahore, the protestors, which included a number of women, gathered at Liberty Chowk, the Dawn reported.
Imran Khan on Thursday called on people to hold protests across the country this Sunday against the imported government as he continued with his foreign conspiracy diatribe that started after his ouster from power in April. (ANI)
