Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan arrested ahead of protest demanding ex-Pakistan PM's release: Report

Police arrested Aleema Khan, sister of jailed former Pakistan prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, from her residence in Lahore, according to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson, Reuters reported.

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's sister arrested. (AFP)

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Earlier, the police had taken four PTI activists and workers into custody ahead of the party’s planned September 27 protest, whose primary demand is the immediate release of Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023.

Islamabad police step up protest preparations

Police and capital administration officials have started preparations for the PTI’s planned countrywide protest.

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A meeting at the Central Police Office in Islamabad was held to assess security arrangements and prepare a plan to prevent disruption associated with the demonstration. Police officers concerned attended the meeting and discussed the arrangements, Dawn reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Capital police are also collecting information about the protest, including preparations being made by the party and the activities of its leaders, workers and activists. Surveillance expanded across Islamabad {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Capital police are also collecting information about the protest, including preparations being made by the party and the activities of its leaders, workers and activists. Surveillance expanded across Islamabad {{/usCountry}}

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As part of the security measures, police have increased vigilance and intelligence gathering at guest houses, inns and bus terminals, as well as among potential contractors who could arrange food, water, accommodation and transport for protesters.

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Police units responsible for these areas have been instructed to monitor such contractors. Intelligence units, including the Special Branch and Counter Terrorism Department, have also been placed on alert.

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