In 1962, Hawaii released Kalij pheasants for hunting; the birds spread through forests and may disperse seeds of invasive plants such as banana poka

The Kalij pheasant (Lophura leucomelanos) is originally from the Himalayas and other regions of South Asia. These pheasants are characterized by their black feathers, long tails, and habit of ground feeding. In Hawaii, they were introduced deliberately by humans for farm games in Texas and Michigan rather than arriving naturally. This population of Kalij pheasants later spread beyond the ranch as they moved into nearby forests.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service , introduced game birds can influence Hawaii’s forest ecosystems by feeding on native and nonnative plants and dispersing seeds. In 1962, 67 Kalij pheasants were released at Puʻu Waʻawaʻa Ranch on Hawaiʻi’s Big Island to provide hunting opportunities. Native to parts of South Asia, the birds became established as a breeding population and spread through forested landscapes, feeding on a variety of plants, including banana poka, an invasive vine that threatens native Hawaiian vegetation. Although their feeding habits have raised concerns about the spread of invasive plant seeds, the birds also consume native fruits, making their ecological role complex and highlighting the challenges of managing introduced species in Hawaii’s forests.

Introducing wildlife for hunting can have consequences that extend far beyond the hunt. In Hawaii, invasive plants and animals are putting pressure on native forests, and nonnative birds may be affecting those fragile ecosystems as well. By eating fruit and moving between forest habitats, introduced birds can influence which plants spread, complicating conservation efforts across the islands.

Research published in The Wilson Bulletin documented their spread, estimating a dispersal rate of approximately eight kilometers per year. The birds were found across a wide elevational range and had established themselves in several forest types. Researchers attributed this to the birds’ ability to use foods such as fruits, seeds, and small insects. Hawaii had a variety of forests that could provide a good feeding and nesting ground for these birds. As the bird population increased, it began affecting not only hunting areas but also the wider natural environment.

How feeding habits can spread invasive plants One of the major issues caused by their feeding habitat is the growth of the banana poka (Passiflora tarminiana), which is a climbing vine that grows over trees and shrubs and competes for sunlight. Banana poka fruits are fleshy, seed-bearing fruits that provide food for fruit-eating animals. The Kalij pheasants eat banana poka and other nonnative plants, which has become a mechanism through which the seeds are dispersed as they move through the forest and feed. The dispersed seeds contribute to invasive vegetation that is harder to control.

Introduced game birds such as kalij pheasants are capable of transporting invasive plants such as banana poka and fire tree. In addition, these introduced game birds eat native vegetation that also serves as food for the endangered Hawaiian goose, the nene. Nevertheless, eating the seeds does not mean that these birds will be able to help with dispersing those plants because not all seeds are capable of surviving digestion. Seed viability after digestion is another factor that affects whether the seeds can germinate.