Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / In 2017, a Twitter user asked Elon Musk to buy the company. 'This exchange continues to haunt me', he now says
world news

In 2017, a Twitter user asked Elon Musk to buy the company. 'This exchange continues to haunt me', he now says

Musk and Twitter arrived at an agreement which will see the Tesla CEO and world's richest person buy the platform in a deal worth $44 billion. 
Tesla chief Elon Musk. (File Photo/AFP)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 10:55 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A Twitter user, who, in December 2017, gave ‘idea’ to Elon Musk to purchase the social networking site, took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the chat, after Musk reached an agreement with the company to acquire the platform. “This exchange continues to haunt me,” Dave Smith, who has a verified account and goes by the username @redletterdave, tweeted.

Also Read | The future of Twitter under Elon Musk

Also Read | Elon Musk-Twitter deal: A look at some key numbers

“I love Twitter,” the South African-born billionaire posted, on December 21, 2017. To this, Smith’s response was that the Tesla CEO ‘should buy it then.’

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | On Musk's takeover, Twitter CEO tells employees company's future ‘in the dark'

“How much is it?” Musk asked.

Also Read | What Amazon's Jeff Bezos said on Elon Musk, Twitter sale and the Chinese govt

As it turns out, the world’s richest person will purchase Twitter for $44 billion, which will turn the publicly traded firm into a company owned by the entrepreneur, who also holds an American citizenship.

Also Read | From weed joke to agreed deal: Inside Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

After the deal was finalised, Musk issued a statement on his handle, which has more than 85 million followers. “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential - I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it,” the statement read.

Also Read | What's next now that Twitter agreed to Musk bid?

Also Read | When Elon Musk met Iron Man: a look at new Twitter boss' screen appearances

The Tesla founder also said he hopes ‘even my worst critics’ remain on Twitter as, according to him, this is what free speech is all about.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
elon musk twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP