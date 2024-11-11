In a first, Taliban attends UN-hosted climate talks, seeks dialogue with US

For the first time, a Taliban-led Afghanistan delegation attended the climate talks hosted by the United Nations as air quality in Asian countries, especially Pakistan and Afghanistan continues to deteriorate during winter. It is Afganistan's first official meeting at a global platform since the Taliban's return to power in 2021.(AFP)

According to an Associated Press report, the delegation will have observer status at the talks, as the Taliban does not have official recognition as the government of Afghanistan.

It is Afganistan's first official meeting at a global platform since the Taliban's return to power in 2021. The delegation arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday to garner support for climate action in the climate-vulnerable nation.

Taliban minister on Afghanistan's weather crisis

Matuil Haq Khalis, the head of Afghanistan's environment protection agency, emphasised that Afghanistan ranks among the nations most severely impacted by climate change and desperately needs global assistance to combat extreme weather challenges such as erratic rainfall, prolonged droughts, and devastating flash floods.

“Every nation must collaborate to address climate change,” Khalis asserted, speaking through a translator.

Recent assessments by climate experts reveal Afghanistan's heightened vulnerability, placing it as the sixth most climate-vulnerable country worldwide.

Afghanistan flash floods

Earlier this year, northern Afghanistan experienced catastrophic flash floods triggered by heavy rains, resulting in over 300 fatalities. Climate scientists have documented a concerning 25 per cent increase in extreme rainfall over the past four decades in the region.

Khalis mentioned that Afghanistan has devised national action plans to confront climate change and is set to revise its climate objectives in the coming months.

He highlighted the country's remarkable potential for wind and solar energy, yet emphasized the urgent need for international support to tap into these resources.

Taliban seeks bilateral talks with US

Seeking meaningful engagement, Khalis has proposed bilateral discussions with various nations, including the United States, and expressed a willingness to collaborate if the invitation is extended.

In response to a United Nations report highlighting that women face disproportionate risks from climate change and should be integral to climate action efforts, Khalis remarked, "The impacts of climate change transcend demographics, affecting women, children, men, plants, and animals alike."

(With AP inputs)