Hezbollah fires 165 rockets at Israel, day after Netanyahu's pager attack 'admission': Report

Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets into northern Israel on Monday, a day after Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, acknowledged his country was behind September's pager attack on the group in Beirut, saying he approved the operation. Screengrab from a video shared by the IDF.

On X, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) posted a video of the aftermath one such rocket strike.

“#Northern_Israel_Is_Under_Attack We will continue to defend our civilians against Hezbollah's aggression,” the IDF said.

The Times Of Israel reported more than 165 rockets were fired, leaving seven people, including a one-year-old girl, hurt.

The baby, a 27-year-old woman, and a 35-year-old man were injured after they were hit by shrapnel following a rocket impact in the town of Bi'ina and were taken to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, the report added.

Further, the IDF stated around 50 rockets were fired at the Galilee facility itself, while several struck the Karmiel area and nearby towns.

Taking responsibility, the Hezbollah said it targeted a ‘training base for the Paratroopers Brigade in the Karmiel settlement.’

Later, in what The Times of Israel described as ‘one of the largest attacks amid the fighting’ on Haifa, Hezbollah struck the port city with 90 rockets in two batches. The first barrage of 80 saw most rockets being shot down by air defenses of the IDF, though several towns were still hit.

In the second barrage of 10, the rockets were intercepted or fell in open areas.

Shortly after the Haifa strikes, an IDF drone destroyed a Hezbollah rocket launcher used in the attack.