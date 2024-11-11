Video: In Hezbollah tunnel under cemetery, Israel finds rocket, grenade launchers

The Israeli military reportedly ‘dismantled’ many subterranean tunnels used by Iran-backed terrorist organisation Hezbollah in Lebanon, including the one purportedly beneath a cemetery, according to a video published by the IDF on Sunday. FILE - Israeli soldier shows the media an underground tunnel found underneath Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Nov. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano, File)(AP)

According to the IDF video, the tunnel under a cemetery was more than a km long and was filled with a wide variety of weaponry, such as rocket systems, grenade launchers, and guns. According to reports, 4,500 cubic meters of concrete were pumped into the tunnel to plug it.

What triggered it?

Since Hamas assaulted Israeli communities on October 7 of last year, Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have been fighting a full-fledged war across the Lebanese border.



According to the IDF, the Israeli military claims to have discovered many underground shafts during the cross-border ground invasion into Lebanon in September of this year, including one that was 25 meters long.

The IDF confirmed last month that a tunnel purportedly used by Hezbollah militants beneath a civilian Lebanese home was "nothing like" the one constructed by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.



AK-47 guns, "functioning" rooms, a bedroom, a bathroom, a storage room for generators, water tanks, and two-wheelers, as well as a "hundred-meter" tunnel in south Lebanon with iron doors were all shown in the video taken by an Israeli soldier.

"We are crossing the border into south Lebanon to see what Hezbollah has been doing in the villages of south Lebanon. Embedding itself underneath civilian houses preparing for an October 7-style attack on northern Israel," the Israeli soldier was heard saying in the clip.

Radwan "Terrorists could stay here for weeks," she warned, alluding to the elite formations of Hezbollah, which Iran supports.

According to the officials, Israeli attacks in Lebanon killed at least 41 individuals, including 23 in a raid north of the capital Beirut.

Israel's latest strikes in Gaza and Lebanon

The Israeli military launched airstrikes in Gaza and Lebanon on Sunday, killing scores of people. Thirteen children were among the thirty persons killed by Israeli attacks in the northern part of the war-torn Gaza Strip, according to rescuers there. More than 43,000 Palestinians have already died in Gaza as a result of Israel's retaliation onslaught.

After the start of the cross-border conflict in Lebanon, more than 3,100 people have died, the majority after Israel stepped up its attack against the Iran-backed militia on September 23.