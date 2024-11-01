IDF claims Hezbollah fired over 4,400 projectiles towards Israel in last month

The Israel Defence Forces on Friday stated that Hezbollah had fired over 4,400 projectiles toward Israel in the past month. Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system intercepts projectiles in the sky(AFP)

The IDF also stated that they uncovered over 3,000 explosive devices, found and dismantled 2,500 anti-tank missiles, and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) in the last month.

The IDF stated that they eliminated over 1,500 terrorists since the beginning of the war.

In a post on X, the IDF posted "1 month recap of limited, localized & targeted IDF operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon".

The IDF earlier stated that they found a statue of Adolf Hitler and Nazi symbols in one of the civilian homes in Lebanon.

The IDF claimed that the Hezbollah always aimed to annihilate Israel.

"It's no coincidence these were found in civilian homes exploited by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah's goal has always been the same: annihilate Israel," a post read.

Earlier in the day, the IDF claimed that Hezbollah rockets killed seven Israeli civilians.

"Hezbollah rockets killed 7 innocent civilians inside Israel today. We will not let Hezbollah's deadly attacks go unanswered," the IDF said.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to explore opportunities for de-escalation amidst rising Middle East tensions.

Their conversation highlighted the US' support for Israel's security, particularly in the face of threats from Iran and Iranian proxies.

Notably, Hezbollah's rocket attacks in northern Israel have resulted in the loss of seven lives in agricultural fields near Metula and Haifa, marking one of the deadliest days for Israeli civilians in months, Times of Israel reported.

According to the authorities, tragedy struck near the border town of Metula on Thursday morning when a rocket fired from Lebanon slammed into an apple orchard, claiming the lives of five people.

Hours later, two more people were killed while in an olive grove outside the Haifa suburb of Kiryat Ata, as Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets at the area, Times of Israel reported.