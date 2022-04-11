In congratulatory message to Pak PM Sharif, Modi calls for peace, stability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif after he was sworn in as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, Modi called for the well-being and prosperity of people from both countries.

“Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Shehbaz Sharif was administered the oath by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani on Monday evening, hours after he was elected as the Pakistani Prime Minister.

During the national assembly session for electing the new PM, Sharif got a total of 174 votes, two more than 172 votes that were needed to be elected.

Addressing the assembly session, Sharif said that he wanted good relations with India but it could not be achieved without a resolution on the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

"We want good ties with India but durable peace is not possible until the Kashmir dispute is resolved," Sharif said on Monday and called on Prime Minister Modi to come forward to address the Kashmir issue so that Pakistan and India could concentrate on tackling poverty, unemployment, shortage of medicines and other problems.

"Why do we want our coming generations to suffer. Come, let's resolve the Kashmir issue in line with UN resolutions and Kashmiris' expectations, so that we are able to end poverty on both sides of the border," Sharif added.

Sharif also hit at his predecessor Imran Khan for not making serious and diplomatic efforts when the Modi government abrogated Article 370 in 2019.

Relations between both India and Pakistan have been strained after the Pathankot, Uri and Pulwama attacks.

The removal of special status to Kashmir in August 2019 evoked protests from Islamabad, leading to the downgrading of diplomatic ties and expulsion of the Indian high commissioner, according to news agency PTI.

The Indian side has demanded normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment that is free from terror, hostility, and violence- and the onus of ensuring this lies in the hands of Pakistan.

