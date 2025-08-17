Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

In France, Sweltering Is a Climate Virtue

WSJ
Updated on: Aug 17, 2025 12:59 am IST

Paris wants you to use a fan and limit the AC to a single room.

Most of France has been sweltering under a heat wave this week, so naturally air conditioning has become the latest flash point in climate politics. The climate scolds want to prod the public into adopting what they call “energy sobriety,” and the French are discovering that in practice this means less AC.

(FILES) The sun in Paris on July 1 PREMIUM
(FILES) The sun in Paris on July 1

This summer the French government suggested air conditioning should be used mainly by those “who are very sensitive to heat (elderly people, etc.),” or who can’t open the window at night because it’s too loud outside. The advisory urges the rest of the public to opt for a fan instead, draw the blinds, and limit heat emissions from ovens, computers and game consoles.

The government added that if you must use AC, don’t set it below 78 degrees Fahrenheit, and air condition only one room. While it may be “tempting to set your air conditioning to a very cool temperature to cool down quickly,” the French state said that’s a green faux pas that “results in excess electricity consumption.”

That suggestion may become a mandate. The European Union has issued a goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and this year France issued one of its periodic plans for getting there. The report envisions “intelligent building control systems” that ensure nobody’s setting the temperature lower than authorities want.

Meanwhile, the French Education Ministry has promoted a “passive thermal comfort” guide for schools that includes encouraging children to “wet their skin” to cope with the heat, among other palliatives.

The real cold splash of water is the public’s realization that climate obsessions come at a cost, and they’ll be the saps sweating under its burden. Marine Le Pen of the insurgent-right National Rally said this summer that she’d support an air-conditioning equipment initiative for the French. She’s right to see a hot political opportunity.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / In France, Sweltering Is a Climate Virtue
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On