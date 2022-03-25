In Poland, Biden to visit town near Ukraine border: White House
US President Joe Biden, who will be in Poland on Friday to discuss the ongoing Ukraine crisis with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, will visit the town of Rzeszow near the border with Ukraine, the White House has announced, a day after the Democrat arrived in Belgium on a 4-day Europe visit.
Click here for live updates on Russia-Ukraine war
“President Biden will be greeted by Polish President Duda in Rzeszow, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the Ukrainian border,” the White House said in a statement.
While Biden's travel to Poland was pre-scheduled as part of his emergency visit to Europe, which was prompted by the Russia-Ukraine war, this is for the first that the White House has disclosed the specifics of his planned stay in the European nation.
Also Read | NATO will 'respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine: Biden
Poland, being one of Ukraine's neighbours, is sheltering lakhs of refugees from that country, who have fled as a result of the war. The visit to Rzeszow will also make Biden the second top US official to travel to the town; secretary of state Antony Blinken was there earlier this month to meet the refugees.
Meanwhile, Biden, in the first leg of his emergency visit, attended emergency summits of both the North Atlantic Treaty Organziation (NATO) and the Group of 7, in Brussels, on Thursday.
Also Read | Russia should be removed from G20: Joe Biden
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin, while announcing the offensive, described it as a ‘special military operation.’ He has repeatedly justified the invasion, saying it is necessary to ‘de-Nazify’ Ukraine.
(With agency inputs)
-
Moderna's warning on new Covid variants amid global surge: Top updates
The United Kingdom - where a rise in patients has been reported again - is giving a fourth dose to the vulnerable population
-
In China plane crash, 2nd black yet to be found, state media clarifies
Hundreds of workers are still carrying out combing operation at the crash site, which began Monday.
-
‘My wife isn’t': Rishi Sunak under fire for Infosys' Russia operation
UK MP Rishi Sunak said as an elected politician he can only talk about things that he is responsible for. He said he has nothing to comment on Infosys's operation in Russia as he has nothing to do with the company, where his wife is a stakeholder.
-
Amid critical leadership test for Imran Khan, preps for power show : 10 points
The coalition-partners of the ruling PTI, which has a slender majority, seems to be losing confidence in Imran Khan.
-
Ukraine war: US slaps fresh sanctions on Russia after Biden meets allies
In the latest sanctions, the US will impose complete blocking on over 400 individuals and entities, including Russia's lower house of parliament - Duma and its 328 members, 48 Russian defence firms, and over a dozen of the country's elites.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics