Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / India, Kuwait sign deal to streamline recruitment of Indian domestic workers
world news

India, Kuwait sign deal to streamline recruitment of Indian domestic workers

The two sides reviewed bilateral ties and discussed challenges posed by the Covid-19 crisis. They reiterated their commitment to jointly fight the pandemic and address issues faced by citizens of both sides, such as travel restrictions and matters related to vaccination.
By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 11:39 PM IST
External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar along with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed al-Sabah at the signing of the agreement between Indian and Kuwait. (PTI PHOTO.)

India and Kuwait signed an agreement to streamline the recruitment of Indian domestic workers and discussed ways to boost cooperation in food security, cyber security and the energy sector during external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Doha.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding for cooperation on the recruitment of domestic workers was among the key outcomes of Jaishankar’s visit that concluded on Friday. The MoU brings Indian workers in Kuwait within the ambit of a legal framework that streamlines their recruitment and provides them protection of law.

It also introduces an employment contract to ensure the rights and obligations of employers and workers, and a mechanism for 24-hour assistance to workers. A joint committee will be created to carry out periodic reviews and follow up the implementation of the MoU. With this MoU, the total number of agreements between the two countries has gone up to 34.

The agreement was signed by officials during a meeting between Jaishankar and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, on Thursday. The meeting was also attended by Kuwait’s trade minister Abdullah Issa Al Salman.

The two sides reviewed bilateral ties and discussed challenges posed by the Covid-19 crisis. They reiterated their commitment to jointly fight the pandemic and address issues faced by citizens of both sides, such as travel restrictions and matters related to vaccination.

The meeting also focused on cooperation in food security, cyber security, healthcare, education and the energy sector and issues related to the Indian workforce in Kuwait.

The two sides agreed to hold the first meeting of the bilateral joint commission later this year and to set dates for early meetings of the joint working groups on health, hydrocarbons and manpower.

Jaishankar also met the Prime Minister, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on Thursday and handed over to him a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait. Jaishankar thanked the leadership of Kuwait for supplying hundreds of tonnes of liquid oxygen and oxygen-related supplies to India during the second wave of Coronavirus infections.

The two sides also launched joint celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, which will continue till 2022.

Jaishankar chaired a meeting of the Indian ambassadors in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain on Thursday and discussed steps to ensure the early return of Indian talent and skills who left the Gulf during the pandemic, ways to ensure the welfare of Indian expatriates, speedy resumption of flights to Gulf destinations, and giving a push to India’s trade interests to contribute to economic recovery at home.

After the conclusion of his visit to Kuwait on Friday, Jaishankar left for Kenya via Doha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

People take part in viral watermelon mustard challenge, share videos

Mama dog brings her favourite toy for her puppies. Viral video is too sweet

Serena Williams' daughter sports mini version of her iconic one-legged catsuit

Delhi Metro’s DDLJ-inspired reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP