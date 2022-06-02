Indian, Canadian foreign ministers hold talks on Indo-Pacific, Ukraine
TORONTO: The foreign ministers of India and Canada held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday ahead of a potential bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau this month.
That meeting is yet to be finalised but, if it does occur, will be on the margins of either the Commonwealth Heads of Government meet in Kigali in Rwanda or the G7 Summit in Germany.
The conversation with Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly was described as “extensive” by Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar in a tweet. It covered several significant geopolitical issues including the Indo-Pacific and the situation in Ukraine following the attack by Russia in February.
A readout from Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, said the ministers “affirmed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region that is founded on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations”.
It added they discussed Russia’s attack on Ukraine and “the need for the international community to come together to restore global peace and security. They also discussed the broader impacts of the conflict, including on global food security”.
Jaishankar tweeted, “Exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and the global effects of the Ukraine conflict.”
Interestingly, Jaishankar also raised the issue of Canadian territory being used by extremist elements like Khalistani separatists groups including Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). In his tweet, Jaishankar only said, “Spoke about misuse of freedoms and the dangers of extremism.”
He also tweeted they spoke about “expanding” the “political and economic engagement” between the two countries.
The Canadian readout added, “The ministers emphasised areas of future collaboration such as tackling climate change, working towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, expanding the Canada-India Air Transport Agreement and creating opportunities for growth and ensure prosperity and a sustainable future.”
It stated the ministers “discussed human rights and the importance of empowering fellow democracies.”
Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest China
A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV. Footage obtained by the broadcaster showed dozens of schoolchildren screaming and ducking under desks as their building started to shake, before dashing out of the classroom with arms over their heads.
One killed, six injured after twin quakes hit China's Sichuan province
Citing the China Earthquake Networks Center, state news agency Xinhua reported that the epicentre was at a depth of 17 kilometres. The US Geological Survey said that the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and was more shallow, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).
Israel laser shield - to protect from missiles - costs just $2 per interception
"This is a game-changer, not just because we are striking at the enemy military, but also because we are bankrupting it," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during a visit to Iron Beam system's state-owned manufacturer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. He has predicted the system to enter service by early 2023.
French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine: President Macron
A French journalist, identified as Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday on Twitter, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's invasion of the country.
Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority
The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported. It lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes. According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported.
