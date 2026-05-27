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Indian envoy refutes report on criticising Canadian security establishment as ‘compromised’

Dinesh Patnaik said that India had maintained “excellent cooperation, especially over the past year, with law enforcement and security agencies in Canada” and pointed to the meetings between the security agencies as “testimony to this cooperation”

Published on: May 27, 2026 01:23 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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Toronto: India’s High Commissioner to Canada has refuted a report in a Canadian daily citing him as criticising the country’s security establishment as “compromised”.

India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Dinesh Patnaik (centre) with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in Ottawa on Monday. (High Commission of India/X))

The report appeared in the outlet Globe and Mail on Tuesday, even as Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was in Toronto with the largest-ever business delegation from India to tour any country.

Dinesh Patnaik, the envoy to Ottawa, said he was “disappointed” with the “allegations” carried in the report.

“We have strong faith in Canada’s institutions and completely reject these misleading allegations. The report, based on an off-the-record discussion, has been taken out of context, uses selective quotations, and does not reflect our current assessment of the integrity of institutions,” he said in a statement issued by India’s High Commission.

Patnaik said that India had maintained “excellent cooperation, especially over the past year, with law enforcement and security agencies in Canada” and pointed to the visits the National Security Advisors and the regular meetings between the security agencies as “testimony to this cooperation”.

Anandasangaree added, “We appreciate High Commissioner Patnaik for clarifying his comments.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

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