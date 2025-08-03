Indian family, on way to US temple, dies in tragic car crash

Four Indian-origin family members who went missing during a road trip from Buffalo, New York, to West Virginia have been found dead in a tragic car crash, Marshall County Sheriff Mike Dougherty confirmed late Saturday night. The victims have been identified as Dr Kishore Divan, Asha Divan, Shailesh Divan, and Gita Divan. (Facebook/@Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

The victims have been identified as Dr Kishore Divan, Asha Divan, Shailesh Divan, and Gita Divan. According to authorities, their light green Toyota Camry was discovered at approximately 9.30 pm on August 2, off a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road in Marshall County, West Virginia.

"The four individuals who were reported missing from Buffalo, New York, have been found deceased following a vehicle crash. The victims have been identified as Dr. Kishore Divan, Mrs. Asha Divan, Mr. Shailesh Divan, and Mrs. Gita Divan. Their vehicle was located on Saturday, August 2, at approximately 9:30 PM, off a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road. First responders were on the scene for more than five hours. Sheriff Dougherty extends condolences to the families of the victims. Further information will be released upon the completion of the investigation," Marshal County Sheriff Mike Dougherty's office said in a statement.

The family had last been seen around 2:45 pm on Tuesday, July 29, at a Burger King on Peach Street in Erie, Pennsylvania. Surveillance footage showed two members entering the fast-food restaurant, marking the last confirmed sighting of the group. Their most recent credit card activity also occurred at that location.

A Pennsylvania State Trooper's License Plate Reader later captured their vehicle traveling south on Interstate 79, en route to Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold, a spiritual retreat in Moundsville, West Virginia. Authorities say the group never checked into their pre-booked accommodation.

Despite search efforts involving multiple agencies and cellphone tower pings suggesting their devices were last active around 3 am Wednesday in Moundsville and Wheeling, no contact was made in the days following their disappearance.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office had released surveillance images and vehicle details earlier this week in hopes of generating public leads. A missing persons report had also been filed in Buffalo.

The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed. Sheriff Dougherty said further details will be released once the investigation is complete.

“We know this is not the outcome anyone had hoped for. We are grateful for the public’s assistance during the search and will continue to work with partner agencies to determine what happened,” the sheriff added.