Indian national arrested by ICE for faking US citizenship, voting in 2024 general elections

US immigration agencies have arrested Mukeshkumar Somabhai Chaudhari, an Indian citizen, for allegedly voting illegally in the 2024 US general election after making a false citizenship claim. Chaudhari has been charged with one count of false information in voting and one count of making a false claim of citizenship in order to register to vote. According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on each count if convicted.

The Trump administration has made cracking down on cases of suspected electoral fraud a key policy focus. (Photo for representation) (Getty Images via AFP)

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“Our message to aliens who vote in American elections is clear: we will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences, including criminal charges and deportation. Under President Trump’s leadership, this administration will never allow the votes of American citizens to be cancelled out by non-citizens illegally voting in our elections. Only American citizens should be electing American leaders,” said Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

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Mukeshkumar Somabhai Chaudhari

{{^usCountry}} The Trump administration has made cracking down on cases of suspected electoral fraud a key policy focus. President Trump and his allies have consistently contested the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Trump administration has made cracking down on cases of suspected electoral fraud a key policy focus. President Trump and his allies have consistently contested the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump has also claimed that a DHS review, state voter rolls and public records identified approximately 278,000 non-citizens registered to vote in federal elections. The White House has pushed Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, which would require voters to provide proof of citizenship and photo identification to vote in federal elections.

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However, these efforts have largely stalled. Legal experts have raised concerns that burdensome documentation requirements could lead to thousands of Americans, particularly minorities, losing their ability to vote.

Chaudhari signed voter signature certificate

According to the DOJ, Chaudhari signed a voter signature certificate in Minnesota on November 5, 2024, which required him to swear or affirm that he was a citizen of the United States. A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Chaudhari on September 10, allowing the federal case against him to proceed.

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“The right to vote is a sacred privilege of American citizenship, and every lawful voter deserves an election system in which that right is protected. The Department will hold accountable those who knowingly make false claims of citizenship in order to vote. The integrity of our elections depends on ensuring that only eligible citizens cast ballots and that every lawful vote is counted,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.