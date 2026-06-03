Indian national killed in Iran drone strike on Kuwait airport

An Indian national was killed in an Iranian attack targeting civilian facilities in Kuwait, including Kuwait International Airport and diplomatic missions, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said on Wednesday.

Debris burns on the ground in a parking lot following reports of missile and drone attacks, in Sabah Al Nasser, Kuwait.(Reuters)

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Expressing its deepest condolences, the embassy said it was in touch with the bereaved family and was coordinating closely with Kuwaiti authorities to provide all necessary assistance. The mission did not disclose the identity of the deceased.

Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today. The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all… — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 3, 2026

Kuwaiti authorities confirmed that one person was killed in the attack, which marks the first reported Indian fatality linked to the latest escalation in the regional conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.

Airport hit, flights disrupted

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{{^usCountry}} Kuwait's foreign ministry said Iranian missiles and drones targeted civilian facilities, including the country's main international airport and diplomatic missions. The ministry condemned the attack but did not specify which diplomatic missions were damaged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kuwait's foreign ministry said Iranian missiles and drones targeted civilian facilities, including the country's main international airport and diplomatic missions. The ministry condemned the attack but did not specify which diplomatic missions were damaged. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Kuwait's state news agency, the early morning strike caused severe damage to Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport, injured several people and disrupted air traffic operations. Authorities temporarily diverted flights and suspended operations before carrying out safety assessments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Kuwait's state news agency, the early morning strike caused severe damage to Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport, injured several people and disrupted air traffic operations. Authorities temporarily diverted flights and suspended operations before carrying out safety assessments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kuwait Airways later announced that Wednesday's flights would be rescheduled. Civil aviation authorities subsequently said operations had resumed from Terminal 4 after officials evaluated the damage and implemented necessary safety measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kuwait Airways later announced that Wednesday's flights would be rescheduled. Civil aviation authorities subsequently said operations had resumed from Terminal 4 after officials evaluated the damage and implemented necessary safety measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The attack marks a significant escalation for the oil-rich Gulf nation, which had largely remained insulated from direct hostilities since a ceasefire in the Iran war was announced on April 8. Regional tensions deepen {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The attack marks a significant escalation for the oil-rich Gulf nation, which had largely remained insulated from direct hostilities since a ceasefire in the Iran war was announced on April 8. Regional tensions deepen {{/usCountry}}

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Iran launched missiles and drones at Kuwait and other Gulf states as tensions continued to rise across the region. Kuwait, a close US ally that hosts American military personnel, has generally avoided becoming a direct target in the conflict.

The US military said two Iranian missiles fired toward Kuwait either fell short or broke apart mid-flight. US Central Command also said a wave of Iranian drones targeting American forces stationed in Kuwait failed to reach their intended targets. It added that Iranian ballistic missiles launched toward regional neighbours did not strike their objectives.

Bahrain said its air defences, working alongside US forces, intercepted missiles and drones aimed at the island kingdom, which hosts the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

US response

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In response to the attacks, US forces carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island and intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, according to military officials.

The latest developments underscore the widening regional impact of the conflict, with Gulf states increasingly finding themselves drawn into the confrontation despite efforts to maintain stability and avoid direct involvement.

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