Iran war news LIVE: US says multiple Iranian drones downed after ‘attempted’ attack on Kuwait base

The statement said Iran launched two missiles at Kuwait that fell short or broke apart, and three missiles at Bahrain that were immediately intercepted.

According to an AFP report, the US conducted self-defence strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, following which Iran released a statement, claiming to have struck the US military installations.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed a “retaliatory” missile strike on a cargo vessel named MSC Sariska, alleging that the US first attacked an Iranian commercial ship in the Sea of Oman, according to a Press TV report.

Alarm sirens activated in Bahrain

Even as the US claimed to have intercepted Iranian missiles launched towards Bahrain, the Gulf nation issued an advisory for citizens, asking them to move to the nearest safe locations.

Bahrain's Ministry of Interior on Wednesday morning said alarm sirens had been activated, but urged people to remain calm and follow official channels for communication on the matter.

Container vessel hit in the Gulf

Hours before the reported attempted attacks in Kuwait and Bahrain, two projectiles also hit a container vessel in the Gulf as it was leaving port in Iraq. According to a Reuters report from Tuesday, Iran claimed to have had targeted the Panama-flagged MSC Sariska V "belonging to the American-Zionist enemy" with a cruise missile.

In a Press TV report, the IRGC was quoted as saying that the container ship was targeted in retaliation for a US attack on the Iranian vessel in the Sea of Oman.

Where does the Iran-US ceasefire stand?

Claims of fresh attacks and counterattacks come amid stalled peace talks between the US and Iran. While reports said Tehran has stopped communicating with Washington on extending the ceasefire, President Donald Trump disputed the claim and said talks were continuing.

“The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago and today,” Trump said in a social media post. "Where they lead, one never knows, but as I told Iran, ‘It’s time, one way or another, for you to make a Deal."

However, news agency AP reported, citing an official, that Iran had not communicated at all on Tuesday and remains firm on its demand for a ceasefire in in Lebanon for negotiations to continue.