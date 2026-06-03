Iran war news LIVE: US says multiple Iranian drones downed after ‘attempted’ attack on Kuwait base
Iran war news LIVE: Iran claimed to have attacked the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and a helicopter base in the Gulf. Meanwhile, the US Central Command said missiles targeting their base in Kuwait were intercepted.
- 6 Mins agoUS sanctions Iran's largest digital asset exchange, Nobitex
- 13 Mins agoAerospace Force launched "precise missile attacks" on US base in Kuwait, says Iran
- 31 Mins agoMultiple Iranian drones downed successfully, no personnel harmed, US says
- 46 Mins ago‘Iran has no navy left, economy is far worse,’ says US amid war
- 54 Mins agoAlarm sirens activated in Bahrain, residents asked to move to safe locations
- 57 Mins agoUS forces ‘disable’ oil tanker before it could reach Kharg Island, clip surfaces
- 1 Hr 3 Mins agoUS launches ‘self-defence’ strikes on Iranian facility on Qeshm Island
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoIran claims attack on US bases in Kuwait, CENTCOM says missiles intercepted
- 1 Hr 22 Mins agoIranian missiles fired at Kuwait and Bahrain failed, claims US
- 1 Hr 28 Mins agoAll Iranian attacks on American forces failed, claims US CENTCOM
Iran war news LIVE: A fresh offensive between the US and Iran has dashed hopes of truce amid the ongoing war. While Iran claimed to have successfully attacked a US base and destroyed targets in Kuwait, the US Central Command in a statement refuted the assertion, saying the missiles were intercepted....Read More
The statement said Iran launched two missiles at Kuwait that fell short or broke apart, and three missiles at Bahrain that were immediately intercepted.
According to an AFP report, the US conducted self-defence strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, following which Iran released a statement, claiming to have struck the US military installations.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed a “retaliatory” missile strike on a cargo vessel named MSC Sariska, alleging that the US first attacked an Iranian commercial ship in the Sea of Oman, according to a Press TV report.
Alarm sirens activated in Bahrain
Even as the US claimed to have intercepted Iranian missiles launched towards Bahrain, the Gulf nation issued an advisory for citizens, asking them to move to the nearest safe locations.
Bahrain's Ministry of Interior on Wednesday morning said alarm sirens had been activated, but urged people to remain calm and follow official channels for communication on the matter.
Container vessel hit in the Gulf
Hours before the reported attempted attacks in Kuwait and Bahrain, two projectiles also hit a container vessel in the Gulf as it was leaving port in Iraq. According to a Reuters report from Tuesday, Iran claimed to have had targeted the Panama-flagged MSC Sariska V "belonging to the American-Zionist enemy" with a cruise missile.
In a Press TV report, the IRGC was quoted as saying that the container ship was targeted in retaliation for a US attack on the Iranian vessel in the Sea of Oman.
Where does the Iran-US ceasefire stand?
Claims of fresh attacks and counterattacks come amid stalled peace talks between the US and Iran. While reports said Tehran has stopped communicating with Washington on extending the ceasefire, President Donald Trump disputed the claim and said talks were continuing.
“The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago and today,” Trump said in a social media post. "Where they lead, one never knows, but as I told Iran, ‘It’s time, one way or another, for you to make a Deal."
However, news agency AP reported, citing an official, that Iran had not communicated at all on Tuesday and remains firm on its demand for a ceasefire in in Lebanon for negotiations to continue.
US-Iran war news LIVE: US sanctions Iran's largest digital asset exchange, Nobitex
US-Iran war news LIVE: In a fresh effort to pressure Iran into agreeing to a deal, the United States sanctioned the country's biggest cryptocurrency exchange and three other entities.
The Treasury Department said Tuesday it had blacklisted four Iranian digital asset exchanges, including Nobitex, which is the largest in the country and was responsible for half of Iran’s crypto transactions in 2025.
“President Trump’s maximum pressure campaign continues to prevent the regime from developing a nuclear weapon and disrupt the regime's ability to fund terrorism,” US state department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in an X post.
US-Iran war news LIVE: Aerospace Force launched "precise missile attacks" on US base in Kuwait, says Iran
US-Iran war news LIVE: In a statement, the IRGC said to have launched “precise and concentrated missile attacks” on a US base in Kuwait, in response to a US attack on Qeshm Island.
“Their (US's) air and helicopter base stationed in one of the countries of the region, as well as the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, were subjected to missile and drone attacks by the IRGC Aerospace Force,” the statement read, according to Press TV.
The Iranian report didn't show the IRGC naming Kuwait, but did say that the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain was targeted.
US-Iran war news LIVE: Multiple Iranian drones downed successfully, no personnel harmed, US says
US-Iran war news LIVE: The US CENTCOM in a latest statement claimed to have downed a wave of Iranian drones attempting to attack its forces in Kuwait.
“US Central Command air defenses successfully downed multiple drones and ensured no American personnel or assets were harmed,” the statement read.
US-Iran war news LIVE: ‘Iran has no navy left, economy is far worse,’ says US amid war
US-Iran war news LIVE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday slammed Iran as he testified at a congressional hearing in Washington. “Iran has no navy left. They've lost a substantial percentage of their defense industrial base... and their economy is far worse today—and I mean far worse today—than it was 6-9 months ago,” Rubio said in response to a question by Senator Cory Booker.
US-Iran war news LIVE: Alarm sirens activated in Bahrain, residents asked to move to safe locations
US-Iran war news LIVE: As the US claimed Iran launched missiles at Bahrain, the country's ministry of interior issued a statement, urging citizens to “head to the nearest safe location”.
“The alarm siren has been activated. Citizens and residents are requested to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels,” the Bahrain authorities said.
US-Iran war news LIVE: US forces ‘disable’ oil tanker before it could reach Kharg Island, clip surfaces
US-Iran war news LIVE: A clip of US forces “disabling” an oil tanker before it could enter an Iranian port surfaced on Wednesday.
"The Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie -- an unladen oil tanker -- "ignored repeated warnings" over a 24-hour period, and an American warplane "ultimately disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship's engine room," the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.
US-Iran war news LIVE: US launches ‘self-defence’ strikes on Iranian facility on Qeshm Island
US-Iran war news LIVE: The US claimed to have launched what it called “self-defence” strikes on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint seeing disruptions since the beginning of the war.
US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran claims attack on US bases in Kuwait, CENTCOM says missiles intercepted
US-Iran war news LIVE: In a statement, the IRGC claimed “precise and concentrated” missile attacks on a US base in Kuwait, further adding that targets were destroyed.
However, the US CENTCOM in a statement later said that two missiles were launched by Iran towards Kuwait, but failed or broke apart on the way. It also said three missiles were launched by Iran towards Bahrain, but that attack also failed.
US-Iran war news LIVE: Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait and Bahrain failed, claims US
US-Iran war news LIVE: The US military said Tuesday that Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait and Bahrain failed or were shot down, and that the retaliatory strikes were launched on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz.
US-Iran war news LIVE: All Iranian attacks on American forces failed, claims US CENTCOM
US-Iran war news LIVE: In a statement, the US Central Command refuted claims of successful Iranian attacks on US bases. “All Iranian attacks on American forces failed. US forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression,” the US CENTCOM said.
The statement said Iran's IRGC claimed to have struck the US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, calling the assertion “FALSE”.