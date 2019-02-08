Indian-origin entrepreneur receives royal honour in UK for service to Hindu community

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, has conferred the royal honour of OBE (order of the British empire) on Indian-origin Dhruv Patel for voluntary service to Britain’s Hindu community and social cohesion.

Patel, 35, a businessman with interests in property, retail pharmacy and insurance, is the founder of City Hindus Network, a non-profit organisation. He received the honour from Prince William in the Ballroom at Buckingham Palace.

The announcement of the honour for Patel was made in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2018, when several Indian-origin individuals were named for a range of Britain’s civilian honours. They receive the honours at various times and locations from members of the royal family.

Patel became the City of London Corporation’s first ever chair in 2015 of a committee from a BAME background when he was elected chairman of Community & Children’s Services, with the responsibility of leading members into making decisions about social care, education, housing, health and well-being.

The London-born Patel, who holds several positions in trusts and public organisations, said: “I’m am deeply humbled…I have been heavily engaged in voluntary service, particularly for the Hindu community, since my university days”.

“My focus has been on ensuring London’s young people have the best start to life, and all communities have the opportunity to thrive. Whilst it is wonderful to receive this national honour, recognition cannot be the driver sewa or selfless service is, and shall continue to be, a vital part of my life.”

