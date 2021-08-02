Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Indian prime minister to chair UNSC meet on Aug 9
world news

Indian prime minister to chair UNSC meet on Aug 9

Narendra Modi will be the first Indian prime minister to chair - although virtually - a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.
By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Amit Chanda
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level debate at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on maritime security on August 9 and external affairs minister S Jaishankar will preside over meetings on peacekeeping and counter-terrorism on August 18 and 19 respectively.

Modi will be the first Indian prime minister to chair - although virtually - a meeting of the UN Security Council. India holds the rotating presidency of the UNSC for August.

Jaishankar will chair his meetings in person.

T S Tirumurti, the Indian permanent representative to the UN, presided over the Security Council’s proceedings for the first day o n Monday.

India is focusing on three critical issues during its presidency - maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism - marking them as signature events that, as Tirumurti announced on Monday, will be chaired by the prime minister and the external affairs minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Father of Indian Chemistry

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP