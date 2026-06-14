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Indian vessel with 14 crew members involved in 'incident' off Oman coast; search ops underway

A rescue operation has been launched and the crew members have been transferred safely to a liferaft, the embassy said.

Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 03:12 pm IST
By Yogesh Naik
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The US Navy rescued 14 Indian sailors after the Indian-flagged vessel, MSV Virat 1, began sinking about 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd off the coast of Oman on Sunday morning.

FILE: A tanker, left, and a car carrier are anchored at sea in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from the coast near Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates. (AP/PTI) (AP)

Sources said that US Navy alerted shore authorities and Indian Navy that a dhow with 14 A US Navy P8 (Maritime Patrol aircraft) dropped a life raft and monitored the crew embarking the life raft.

Sources in the shipping directorate said that all 14 sailors have boarded the life raft. The Indian naval authorities also confirmed the developments.

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Sources further said that MV Jabal Ali 9 (St Kitts and Nevis flagged, with Last Port of Call - Sohar and Next Port of Call Mumbai) was requested by the US Navy’s P8 to render assistance and is presently in the vicinity of the dhow.

“Rescue operation is presently underway through ships in vicinity, under coordination of Omani authorities,” it added.

 
oman indian navy us navy
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