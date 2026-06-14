Indian vessel with 14 crew members involved in 'incident' off Oman coast; search ops underway

The US Navy rescued 14 Indian sailors after the Indian-flagged vessel, MSV Virat 1, began sinking about 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd off the coast of Oman on Sunday morning.

FILE: A tanker, left, and a car carrier are anchored at sea in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from the coast near Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates. (AP/PTI) (AP)

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Sources said that US Navy alerted shore authorities and Indian Navy that a dhow with 14 A US Navy P8 (Maritime Patrol aircraft) dropped a life raft and monitored the crew embarking the life raft.

Sources in the shipping directorate said that all 14 sailors have boarded the life raft. The Indian naval authorities also confirmed the developments.

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Sources further said that MV Jabal Ali 9 (St Kitts and Nevis flagged, with Last Port of Call - Sohar and Next Port of Call Mumbai) was requested by the US Navy’s P8 to render assistance and is presently in the vicinity of the dhow.

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{{^usCountry}} The Indian Embassy in Oman said it learnt of an incident involving the Indian flagged mechanised sailing vessel off the coast of Oman, adding that a search and rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian Embassy in Oman said it learnt of an incident involving the Indian flagged mechanised sailing vessel off the coast of Oman, adding that a search and rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew. Search and Rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities and vessels in vicinity of the incident. — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 14, 2026

{{^usCountry}} In a separate post, the embassy said the vessel experienced an engine failure, following which the crew was transferred safely to a liferaft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate post, the embassy said the vessel experienced an engine failure, following which the crew was transferred safely to a liferaft. {{/usCountry}}

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“Rescue operation is presently underway through ships in vicinity, under coordination of Omani authorities,” it added.

oman indian navy us navy Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

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