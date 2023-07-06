Indian-origin girl tied, buried alive by ex-boyfriend in Australia: Report

An Indian-origin nursing student was tied by cable and buried alive by her ex-boyfriend in South Australia's Flinders Ranges, a court heard on Wednesday, according to a report by 9News (article beyond paywall). 21-year-old Jasmeen Kaur was stalked, kidnapped and killed by her ex-boyfriend Tarikjot Singh in March 2021, in an "act of vengeance", the court was told during the hearing.

Singh had dumped the girl in a shallow grave located over 400 km from where she was last seen leaving her workplace in Adelaide.

Singh initially denied the accusation, claiming Kaur had committed suicide, but pleaded guilty to murder before he was due to stand trial in February this year, the report added.

The court was told that Singh had planned the murder because he was unable to get over the breakdown of their relationship. Kaur's mother, Rashpaul, claimed that Singh was obsessed with her daughter, who refused him "one hundred times".

Singh kidnapped Kaur from her workplace and drove her for hours while she was restrained in the back of the car. Her body was found blindfolded, limbs bound with cable ties and gaffer tape in a shallow grave in the Flinders Ranges.

Prosecutor Carmen Matteo said the crime involved an "uncommon level of cruelty". "She had to have been consciously suffering what could only be described as the absolute terror of breathing in and swallowing soil and dying in that way," she added.

Kaur's family, including her mother, had earlier said that she was "tormented at the thought" of what her daughter endured in her final moments.

Singh was told in court he will be jailed for life, the report added.

