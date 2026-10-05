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Indians aboard Turkish ship attacked by Russian drones, captain killed: Zelensky

The vessel, which was carrying corn, was owned by Türkiye. Eleven crew members were rescued, one of them injured.

Updated on: Oct 5, 2026, 19:07:14 IST
By Karishma Ayaldasani
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A Russian drone strike on a civilian vessel in Black Sea on Monday killed the ship’s captain, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that Indian and an Azerbaijani citizens were also on board the ship.

Zelensky condemned the strikes and confirmed the captain’s death. (Representational Photo/ AFP)
Zelensky condemned the strikes and confirmed the captain’s death. (Representational Photo/ AFP)

The vessel, which was carrying corn, was owned by Türkiye. Eleven crew members were rescued, one of them injured.

Zelensky condemned the strikes and confirmed the captain’s death. He added that the fate of one other person was still being established.

“A horrific strike by two Russian drones on a civilian vessel in neutral waters carrying corn and owned by Türkiye. Azerbaijani and Indian citizens were on board. As of now, unfortunately, we know that the ship’s captain was killed. My condolences. The fate of one other person is still being established. Eleven crew members were rescued, one of them injured,” he wrote in a post on X.

An Indian-owned pharmaceutical warehouse also came under attack of Russian drones in Ukraine's Sumy on Sunday.

A 52-year-old employee was killed and three others injured in the attack on the warehouse storing medical supplies, Kyiv Independent reported citing local authorities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of the person who died in the attack. He said six people were injured in a separate attack on a communications facility in Dnipro.

“This morning, the Russians once again struck the Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv with a drone. They attacked an ordinary pharmaceutical warehouse in Sumy with drones. Tragically, one person was killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones. In Dnipro, they struck a communications facility. Six people were injured as a result of these attacks,” he said in a post on X.

The Ukrainian embassy in Delhi also condemned the attack, calling Russia “barbarian” and saying it did not care that the “factory belongs to Indian owners” and was producing “critically needed medicines.”

The embassy further called Russia “hypocrite” and said it did not care about its “historic” friendship with India.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karishma Ayaldasani

Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world. She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising. Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work.

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