Russian drones hit Indian-owned Pharma warehouse in Ukraine's Sumy, 1 killed: Ukraine embassy

Russia hit a pharmaceutical warehouse in Ukraine's Sumy with drones, killing one person. Following the attack, the Ukrainian embassy in Delhi said the warehouse belonged to Indian owners. Police officers work at a site of the North Bridge hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 4, 2026. (REUTERS) A 52-year-old employee was killed and three others injured in the attack on the warehouse storing medical supplies, Kyiv Independent reported citing local authorities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of the person who died in the attack. He said six people were injured in a separate attack on a communications facility in Dnipro. “This morning, the Russians once again struck the Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv with a drone. They attacked an ordinary pharmaceutical warehouse in Sumy with drones. Tragically, one person was killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones. In Dnipro, they struck a communications facility. Six people were injured as a result of these attacks,” he said in a post on X.

Also Read: Indian proposal for Ukraine truce ‘most comprehensive’, says Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha The Ukrainian embassy in Delhi also condemned the attack, calling Russia “barbarian” and saying it did not care that the “factory belongs to Indian owners” and was producing “critically needed medicines.” The embassy further called Russia “hypocrite” and said it did not care about its “historic” friendship with India. “The aggressor does not care that this is not a military target. It does not care that this is a pharmaceutical factory producing critically needed medicines. The barbarians do not care that the factory belongs to Indian owners. The hypocrites continue talking about the ‘historic friendship’ between India and Muscovy. In reality, death and destruction are the true face of Russian fascism, hidden behind the mask,” it wrote in a post on X. “Our deepest condolences go to the family of the person who was killed. We also express our sincere sympathy to the Indian owners over the destruction of their factory,” the embassy added.