India's purchase of Russian oil ‘is no violation of sanctions’, says US

India's import of Russian crude oil while Moscow is under sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine 'is no violation of sanctions' given 'it is only 1-2 per cent at this time', White House press secretary Jen Psaki said late Monday after prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden spoke briefly. Psaki's remarks also came before the meeting between Indian and American foreign and defence ministers. Delhi's crude oil purchases from Moscow since it attacked Ukraine had led to pointed statements from the US and the UK.

Monday's remark - in response to a question if Biden had sought promises from Modi regarding future purchase of Russian oil - has also been seen as a major policy shift by the US. Psaki, however, also said Biden had told Modi that it is not in India's interest to increase energy imports from Russia.

"Energy imports are not banned and they don't violate our sanctions. We certainly recognise that every country is going to take a step in their interest… (on India's plans for import of Russian oil) I will let prime minister Modi and Indians speak on that. It's only 1-2 per cent at this point… they export 10 per cent from the United States. It is no violation of any sanctions…" she said.

Psaki, however, also said Biden told Modi that the US is ready to help India diversify means of importing oil. "Imports from the US are already significant, much bigger than they get from Russia."

Last week too the White House said India's Russia oil imports were for only 1-2 per cent of its total. "… just to make it clear, India's import of Russian energy represents only 1 to 2 percent of total energy imports…" Psaki said, as she urged India to work with the US to further reduce that figure.

Following sanctions by the US, the UK and the European Union on Russian entities in the wake of the war in Ukraine, India purchased at least 13 million barrels of Russian crude at a discounted rate. This was in addition to earlier purchases of five million barrels - a day's supply for fuel-hungry India.

Estimated purchases so far have exceeded the 16 million barrels bought from Russia last year but are still a relatively insignificant sum when considering India's total purchases. Oil is a key subject for India - which imports 85 per cent of its needs - and rising fuel prices have triggered protests.

Both foreign minister S Jaishankar and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman pointed these facts out when questioned about India's position on the conflict in Ukraine and Western nations' sanctions.

At Tuesday's 2+2 meeting Jaishankar, who has repeatedly defended India's decision to buy fuel cheaply, also said: "If you're looking at energy purchases from Russia, I'd suggest your attention be on Europe… our purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon."

With input from ANI