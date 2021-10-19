Indo-Canadian Amarjeet Sohi, ex-cabinet minister, elected mayor of Edmonton

Former Indo-Canadian cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi has been elected mayor of the city of Edmonton in Canada’s Alberta. The 57-year-old had opted out of contesting in recently held general elections to focus on winning the mayoral polls.

A former city bus driver, Sohi served in the City Council before he ran for the Liberal Party from the riding of Edmonton Mill Woods in the 2015 national elections.

After narrowly defeating then minister of state Tim Uppal of the Conservative Party, Sohi was appointed cabinet minister by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Over the next four years, he handled the portfolios of natural resources, and then infrastructure and communities.

Sohi, who was born in what is now the Malerkotla district of Punjab, had lost to Uppal in 2019 and thereafter set his sights on the mayoral elections.

He defeated his closest rival Mike Nickel on Monday night in mayoral polls that are traditionally not held along party lines.

Outgoing mayor Don Iveson congratulated Sohi on his victory, saying, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with mayor-elect Sohi during his time as city councilor, and have always appreciated and been inspired by how hard he has worked for our community. I have no doubt Edmonton will thrive under his leadership.”

Another mayor of Indian origin is completing his term leading the city of Calgary, also in Alberta.

Naheed Nenshi, the first Muslim to be elected mayor of a major Canadian city when he achieved that feat in 2010, has chosen not to run again.

The new mayor in the city also has roots in India as Jyoti Gondek was elected on Monday night. She was born in the UK to Punjabi parents, originally from India, and the family emigrated to Canada when she was aged four.