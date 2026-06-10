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Indo-Canadian officer Tarun Bali killed in line of duty in Ontario

It has not revealed details of how the incident occurred, the nature of the investigation Tarun Bali was part of, or the cause of his death.

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 09:24 am IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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An Indo-Canadian police officer was killed on Tuesday while participating in an investigation in the province of Ontario.

An image of Provincial Constable Tarun Bali was released by Ontario law enforcement on Tuesday.(Photo: Ontario Provincial Police)

The officer was identified by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) as Provincial Constable Tarun Bali. He was killed while on duty in the town of Hearst. While the OPP has said that one suspect is in custody, it has not revealed details of how the incident occurred, the nature of the investigation he was part of, or the cause of his death. The investigation he was involved in was being undertaken shortly after noon on Tuesday.

The OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch is probing Bali's death in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Bali had two-and-a-half years of service and was serving with the Dufferin County Detachment of the OPP's Central Region.

In a statement, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said, "It is with deep sorrow that I confirm that OPP Provincial Constable Tarun Bali was killed in the line of duty this afternoon in Hearst. His courage and commitment to serving others will never be forgotten. As we grieve this immeasurable loss, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones, colleagues and the policing community."

"On behalf of the OPP Association, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Provincial Constable Bali's family, friends and colleagues. We will steadfastly support PC Bali's family and co-workers," he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

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