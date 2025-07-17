Indo-Canadian youth charged for death threat to GTA Mayor

Toronto: A young Indo-Canadian male has been charged by Canadian law enforcement for allegedly emailing a death threat to the Mayor of a town in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Mugshot of Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria released by Canadian law enforcement. (Peel Regional Police)

Peel Regional Police (PRP) announced on Wednesday that 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria , a resident of Brampton, has been arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The person targeted was the Mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown.

In a release issued on Wednesday, PRP said in late June 2025, it was notified that the Mayor and his family had received threats. “As a precaution, enhanced security measures were provided to ensure their safety while the matter was investigated,” the release added.

On Tuesday, following a thorough investigation, that included search warrants and the seizure of electronic devices, Manoria was taken into custody.

He will remain in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Canadian media reported that the threat was received by Brown via email. They were also directed at his wife and their son. The nature of the threats made and the motive behind the act has not been revealed.

Investigators believe that the individual was acting alone and there “is no longer an active threat to the mayor, his family or the community.”

In a statement posted on X, Brown said that he and his family wished to express their “deepest appreciation” to PRP and its officers from the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau for their work.

“We are relieved to learn they have apprehended an individual who allegedly made threats against us. Violence and threats of violence have no place in a democracy. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Brampton, and threats will not deter me from doing the job they elected me to do,” he added.