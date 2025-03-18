Indonesia on Tuesday began repatriating more than 500 of its nationals freed from online scam centres in Myanmar, officials said, bringing them home from an ordeal where they suffered violence and threats. Indonesia begins repatriating more than 500 freed Myanmar scam centre workers

Cyberscam operations, which have thrived in Myanmar's lawless border areas for several years, lure foreign workers with promises of high-paying jobs but hold them hostage and force them to commit online fraud.

Around 7,000 workers from at least two dozen countries have been freed in recent weeks, the majority of them Chinese, but many have been languishing in squalid temporary holding camps on the border between Myanmar and Thailand.

Four-hundred Indonesians were returning from Thailand on Tuesday and at least 154 would follow on Wednesday, according to Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs Budi Gunawan.

"The Indonesian government cooperated with the Thailand government and the Chinese government for rescuing and repatriating 554 Indonesians," he told a press conference at the international airport in capital Jakarta.

The group included 449 men and 105 women who became "victims of large-scale online scamming" in the town of Myawaddy near the Thai border, said Budi.

"The victims... experienced various pressures, physical violence, such as beatings and electrocution, and lastly were threatened with their organs being removed," he said.

Judha Nugraha, the director of citizen protection at Indonesia's foreign ministry, earlier told AFP that "around 161" nationals would return Wednesday.

The Indonesians were coming back on three flights from Bangkok after crossing into Thailand from Myanmar, officials said.

The first flight carrying 200 freed Indonesians landed on Tuesday morning.

Judha said the discrepancy in numbers was due to authorities "still processing" the second group, adding final numbers would be released on Wednesday after their transfer was complete.

Indonesian authorities already repatriated 140 nationals from Myanmar via Thailand last month.

Authorities in Myanmar, under pressure from ally China, have cracked down on the scam compounds.

Between 2020 and September last year, Jakarta repatriated more than 4,700 Indonesians entangled in online scam operations from countries including Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, according to foreign ministry data.

The United Nations estimates that as many as 120,000 people many of them Chinese men may be working in Myanmar scam centres against their will.

