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Capsized Indonesian ferry kills six people with 130 missing

The KM Virgo Transport 8 was sailing from Surabaya, Indonesia’s second-largest city, to Banjarmasin on the island of Borneo when it lost contact early Sunday.

Published on: Sep 13, 2026, 20:08:07 IST
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Indonesian rescuers are searching for 130 people, with six confirmed deaths, after a ferry carrying 243 capsized in the Java Sea.

Of the 243 people on board, 213 were passengers and 30 were crew members. So far, 107 people have been rescued. (BASARNAS via AP)
Of the 243 people on board, 213 were passengers and 30 were crew members. So far, 107 people have been rescued. (BASARNAS via AP)

The KM Virgo Transport 8 was sailing from Surabaya, Indonesia’s second-largest city, to Banjarmasin on the island of Borneo when it lost contact early Sunday after encountering bad weather, according to a statement by the national search and rescue agency.

Also Read | Five dead, 41 missing in Indonesia ferry fire

Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said the ferry had capsized but had not sunk, citing information from a helicopter involved in the search. He said the cause of the accident remains unclear and will be investigated by Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee.

Of the 243 people on board, 213 were passengers and 30 were crew members. So far, 107 people have been rescued.

Also Read | 7 dead, 172 rescued after ferry carrying 270 capsizes off North Cyprus, ‘completely’ sinks

The ferry’s last known position was about 80 nautical miles from Banjarmasin.

 
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