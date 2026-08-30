Ferry boat with around 270 passengers capsizes off North Cyprus: Report
Turkish Cypriot coastguard boats were deployed to the scene, while a rescue helicopter was sent as backup.
A passenger ferry, carrying around 270 people, capsized off North Cyprus on Sunday afternoon, says report.
The boat capsized around two kilometres north of the coast of Kyrenia. Turkish Cypriot coastguard boats were deployed to the scene, while a rescue helicopter was sent as backup. Several other boats also set sail from Kyrenia to assist in the rescue efforts, Cyprus Mail reported.
Turkish Cypriot Kyrenia mayor Murat Senkul confirmed the number of people on boat and said that the situation was “serious.”
This is a developing story.
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