Indonesian police raided Megaspeed's local unit in early 2026 at US request; found 'unused racks, no Nvidia GPUs'

Indonesian police raided the office of Megaspeed International Indonesia, the local arm of Singapore-based cloud firm Megaspeed International, earlier this year, reportedly at the request of US authorities.

The logo of data center company Megaspeed International is pictured at its office in the Ocean Financial Centre in Singapore on November 10, 2026. (AFP)

Megaspeed International is under scrutiny over alleged transfers of advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese companies, although no public finding has established that the company violated any rules.

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The raid was part of an investigation requested by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to trace Nvidia chips purchased by Megaspeed, Singapore-based newspaper The Straits Times reported on Monday, citing a senior Indonesian government official.

Deep Dive What did Indonesian police find during the raid on Megaspeed's local office? Police found server racks but no Nvidia GPUs. The racks reportedly appeared unused and never unpacked. Why did Indonesian police raid Megaspeed International Indonesia? The raid was part of an investigation requested by the FBI to trace Nvidia chips purchased by Megaspeed. The company is under scrutiny over alleged transfers to Chinese companies, but no public finding has established a violation. How were Nvidia chips allegedly moved from Indonesia to China? An Indonesian government official told The Straits Times that investigators believed much of the hardware shipped to Indonesia was then sent to China, possibly by private jet. The reported route has not been publicly confirmed.

Upon investigation, officers from Indonesian National Police’s (INP) Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim), found server racks at the site, but no graphics processing units (GPUs), the source added.

It added that the racks appeared to have never been unpacked or used, suggesting the chips had never been installed there.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Jensen Huang seen cozying up with alleged Chinese spy Alice in pics clicked by daughter: Report ‘Chips sent to China via private jet’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Jensen Huang seen cozying up with alleged Chinese spy Alice in pics clicked by daughter: Report ‘Chips sent to China via private jet’ {{/usCountry}}

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This was the first known enforcement action in Indonesia linked to the case before former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to having an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a Megaspeed executive whom the US accuses of being a Chinese spy, on November 9.

The official alleged that most of the Nvidia hardware bought by Megaspeed entities was likely shipped to Indonesia. Investigators, he said, believe much of it was then sent to China, possibly by private jet, according to the local newspaper.

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Inspector General Untung Widyatmoko, head of the Indonesian National Police's International Relations Division, was asked about the number of Nvidia GPUs that may have been shipped through Indonesia to China and whether FBI agents were in the country working on the investigation, but declined to comment.

Also Read: 'Quite arrogant', family man persona an act: Jensen Huang's biographer after Nvidia CEO's exit

‘Alice Huang left in August 2025’: Megaspeed in first reaction

Amid the controversy, Megaspeed on Sunday said that Alice Huang officially left the company on August 30, 2025, and had no current role at the Singapore-based company.

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“Ms. Alice Huang officially left Megaspeed effective August 30, 2025 and currently has no role with the Company. Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private matters,” Singapore-based cloud-computing company said in a statement shared with CNBC.

The company said it conducted “legitimate and lawful business” and had retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation.

What led to Jensen Huang’s resignation

Huang resigned following a New York Times report alleging that he had engaged in extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang. The newspaper also reported that he had a relationship with an Nvidia employee, while Reuters reported that he had another intimate relationship with a different employee of the company.

Huang admitted to his affair with Alice Huang in an email to Nvidia employees on Sunday, following the company's launch of an internal investigation.

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"I was unfaithful to my wife," Jensen Huang wrote. "My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

The chipmaker's board of directors named Colette Kress, Nvidia’s current executive vice president and chief financial officer, as the company’s interim CEO. Kress will continue to serve as executive vice president and CFO alongside her interim role until a permanent successor is appointed.

She is also in the mix to be appointed as the permanent CEO as the board continues to look for Huang’s replacement.

However, Huang has been considering a return as Nvidia's chief executive and has held discussions about reclaiming his position, according to the Financial Times.

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The discussions come as several of his allies in Silicon Valley have started lobbying for his reinstatement, the report added.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney were among those who backed an open letter urging the company’s board to “Bring Jensen Back.”