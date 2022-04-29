Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / 'Instead he visits JCB factory': Women MPs attack Boris Johnson over India trip
world news

'Instead he visits JCB factory': Women MPs attack Boris Johnson over India trip

UK Parliamentarians have raised question on Boris Johnson's visit to JCB factory in Gujarat and his posing a photo on a digger linking it to Jahangirpuri and Khargone incidents in India. 
Zarah Sultan and Nadia Whittome have questioned Boris Johnson's photo-op at Gujarat's JCB factory. 
Published on Apr 29, 2022 05:24 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to the JCB bulldozer factory in Gujarat triggered a meme fest on social media as it took place amid the razing of encroachment structures in India. The criticism travelled well beyond social media as UK MPs have raised the issue in Parliament.

Videos of Zarah Sultan and Nadia Whittome tearing into Boris Johnson have gone viral on social media.

Watch

"The Prime Minister began his trip to India with a visit to a JCB factory just one day after the company was embroiled in controversy after its bulldozers were used to illegally destroy and demolish Muslim homes and businesses in Delhi and following widespread anti-Muslim violence in India, which is widely seen as being whipped up by Modi and the ruling BJP," Zarah Sultan said asking whether the issue was raised between Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and whether the UK PM acknowledges that his visit to JCB factory was a mistake.

"Boris Johnson failed to challenge Modi on the BJP whipping-up anti-Muslim violence during his trip to India. Instead he visited a JCB factory the day after the company's bulldozers demolished Muslim homes in Delhi. That shows you how much he really cares about human rights," Zarah Sultan tweeted.

MP Nadia Whittome said Boris Johnson was photographed leaning out of a digger in the JCB factory. "Does the minister accept that the prime minister's visit to India has helped to legitimise the actions of Modi's far-right government?" she said.

During his two-day visit to India last week, Boris Johnson had been asked on issues related to human rights to which he said, “Our relations with India, and how deal with questions like human rights or democratic values…of course, we have these conversations. But, the advantage of our friendship is we can have these conversations in a friendly and private way."

