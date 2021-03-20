International Day Of Happiness 2021: Theme, history of the day
- The United Nations started to celebrate the International Day of Happiness in 2013 but a resolution for the same was passed on July 12, 2012.
The International Day of Happiness is observed every year all over the world on March 20 to highlight the importance of happiness in the diurnal lives of people. The theme of International Day of Happiness for this year is “Happiness For All, Forever” which implies the significance of happiness for people all over the world. The day recognises happiness as the most important need in any human’s life and links it to the overall well-being of humans. The day also aims to establish the important role that happiness must play while setting public policy objectives as through the day happiness is intrinsically related to equitable economic growth which will thereby lead to sustainable development and overall well-being of all people.
History of the day
The United Nations started to celebrate the International Day of Happiness in 2013 but a resolution for the same was passed on July 12, 2012. This resolution was first initiated by Bhutan which emphasised on the importance of national happiness over national income since the early 1970s, thereby adopting the Gross National Happiness over Gross National Product.
World Happiness Report 2021
The World Happiness Report 2021 which was released by United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network on Friday recognised the toll that the coronavirus pandemic has taken over the general happiness and well being of the people. In the report, Finland was ranked as the happiest country in the world, for the fourth time in a row. Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, and the Netherlands followed in second, third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively. Afghanistan was ranked the least happy nation. India ranked 139 out of 149 countries in the report. In the 2020 report, India had ranked 144 out of 156 countries. Among India’s neighbouring countries, Pakistan ranked 105th, China 84th, Sri Lanka 129th and Bangladesh 101st.
The survey used the Gallup World Poll through which people were asked to vote on three indicators: life evaluations, positive emotions, and negative emotions. Other than these, the survey also considered and evaluated data related to per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the countries and other indicators like life expectancy, social support, freedom to make choices and corruption perception.
'Welcome everyone!': Signal after global WhatsApp outage
Judge won't move trial in Floyd's death; 13th juror picked
- Jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin will stretch into a third week after attorneys seated just one additional juror Friday. The 13th juror picked is a woman who said she’d seen only clips of the video of Floyd’s arrest and needs to learn more about what happened beforehand.
Mexico launches crackdown on migrant smuggling
- Mexico will deploy checkpoints and drones and station officers along the Suchiate River, which marks part of the border, to deter irregular entry. The crackdown is especially aimed at people travelling with minors.
International Day Of Happiness 2021: Theme, history of the day
- The United Nations started to celebrate the International Day of Happiness in 2013 but a resolution for the same was passed on July 12, 2012.
After weeks of seismic activity, volcano erupts near Iceland's capital Reykjavik
- Several photos shared on social media showed smoke rising from the lava streams which are glowing brightly thus resulting in a bright red night sky.
Man arrested for trespassing Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's California home
'Germany ready to order Sputnik V vaccine if EMA approves it': Angela Merkel
Bill Gates says some US government tax proposals have gone ‘too far’
- The commentary follows a recent proposed wealth tax from Senator Elizabeth Warren that called for a 2% annual tax on households and trusts valued at between $50 million and $1 billion. All net worth over $1 billion would be taxed at 3%.
Opening Biden administration talks with China 'tough and direct': US diplomat
Biden, Harris offer solace, denounce racism in Atlanta visit
- “We have to change our hearts," President Biden said. "Hate can have no safe harbor in America.”
UK PM Boris Johnson receives his first dose of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
Covid-19 outbreak leads to partial closure of Trump's Mar-a-Lago
- Mar-a-Lago was the site of his first known exposure more than a year ago. A senior Brazilian official tested positive last year after spending time at Mar-a-Lago, where he posed for a photo next to Trump and attended a family birthday party.
Turkey leaves treaty preventing violence and domestic abuse against women
Reykjavik's night sky lights up as volcano in Fagradalsfjall erupts
- Police and coast guard officials raced to the scene late Friday, but the public has been advised to stay away from the area.
‘A long 45 minutes’: All you need to know about WhatsApp, Facebook outage
- Facebook Gaming in a tweet later confirmed the outage and said that several teams are currently working on it.