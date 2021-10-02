International Day of Non-Violence: Know its history, significance

The International Day of Non-Violence is observed on October 2, the birth anniversary of India’s Independence movement hero Mahatma Gandhi. The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in a resolution adopted on June 15, 2007, established the commemoration as an occasion to spread the message of non-violence through education and public awareness. The resolution reaffirms the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence and the desire to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence. "Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of man," Gandhi had said.

History of International Day of Non-Violence

The resolution in the UNGA was passed with a goal to secure a culture of peace, tolerance and understanding with the help of the teachings of Gandhi who inspired millions to adopt the path of non-violence. It was in January 2004 that Iranian Noble Laureate Shirin Ebadi proposed the idea for the day. The idea attracted many Congress leaders, who in 2007 called upon the UN to adopt the idea.

The then minister of state for external affairs Anand Sharma introduced the resolution in the General Assembly on behalf of 140 co-sponsors. Sharma said that wide and diversified sponsorship of the resolution was an acknowledgement of the universal respect for Gandhi and his philosophy.

Significance of International Day of Non-Violence

This day is observed across the world to give the message of non-violence. Gandhi has been an inspiration for non-violent movements across the globe. He remained committed to his belief in non-violence even under difficult challenges and led India to freedom. The UN hosts official events around the world to commemorate the resolution of 2007.

