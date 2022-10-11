International Day of the Girl Child: 'Our rights, our future'

Commemorating the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl (IDG), this year's theme is "Our time is now—our rights, our future." The purpose of this day, observed by the United Nations (UN) globally, is to stand up for and with girls who are more vulnerable to discrimination and violence than boys, the moment they first draw breath, according to United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

How did it come into effect?

When the countries unanimously adopted the Beijing Declaration in 1995 at the World Conference on Women in China, a platform for action, the most progressive blueprint ever for advancing the rights of not only women but also girls was recognised. This declaration was the first to specifically call out girls’ rights.

Then later in December 2011, almost 15 years after the Beijing Declaration, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted resolution 66/170 declaring 11 October 2012 as the inaugural day.

What does the day stand for and why?

The International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.

According to the UNFPA, 10 million girls will be at risk of child marriage in the next 10 years, in addition to the 100 million already at risk pre-pandemic, according to the 2021 Sustainable Development Goals Report. Ending all forms of discrimination against women and girls is not only a basic human right, but it also has a multiplier effect across all other development areas.

Effect of Covid on girls' rights

Girls around the world continue to face unprecedented challenges to their education, their physical and mental wellness, and the protections needed for a life without violence. COVID-19 has worsened existing burdens on girls around the world and worn away important gains made over the last decade.

The roadmap to ensure gender parity in future

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development embodies a roadmap for progress that is sustainable and leaves no one behind as the fifth sustainable development goal is outlined as “gender equality.”

Achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment is integral to each of the 17 goals adopted by world leaders in 2015.