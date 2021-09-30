Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
International Translation Day: History and significance of September 30
International Translation Day: History and significance of September 30

The said date was chosen as it coincides with the day of the feast of St. Jerome, who is considered the patron saint of translators.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021
The UN officially recognised September 30 as International Translation Day on May 24, 2017

September 30 is celebrated globally as International Translation Day by the International Federation of Translators (FIT) in honour of translation professionals. The said date was chosen because it coincides with the day of the feast of St. Jerome, who translated the Bible, and is considered as the patron saint of translators. 

Though FIT, since its establishment in 1953, has been observing this day, the first formal celebrations of the global translation day took place only in 1991. However, it was on May 24, 2017, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), through resolution 71/288, officially recognised September 30 as the date to celebrate International Translation Day. Total 11 countries were signatories to the draft resolution: Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Paraguay, Qatar, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

United Nations describes International Translation Day as an “opportunity to pay tribute to the work of language professionals,” which, according to the world body, plays an important role in “bringing nations together, facilitating dialogue, understanding and cooperation, contributing to development and strengthening world peace and security.” Every year, since 2005, it invites all its employees, accredited permanent missions staff and students from partner universities to participate in the UN St. Jerome Translation contest.

The competition rewards best translation works in languages such as Arabian, English, French, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish and German.

Multilingualism, the UN says, is one of its "core values." The organisation employs hundreds of language staff at its offices across the globe.

 

 

 

