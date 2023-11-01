Internet, phone blackout in Gaza; Israel says struck 11000 Hamas targets: Top updates

The internet and phone networks across the Gaza Strip were not working, the Palestinian telecommunications agency said on Wednesday in a post on X. "To our good people in the beloved country, we are sorry to announce that communications and internet services have been completely cut off in Gaza," the Palestine Telecommunications Company (Paltel) said on X. Israel-Hamas war in Gaza(AFP)

However, phones with international SIM cards were working. A journalist, however, told AFP that only those with Israel or Egyptian phone lines could use their mobiles in Rafah. This is the second internet blockade in Gaza since October 7.

Last time, Palestinian telecom provider blamed Israel bombardment for the blackout.

On October 7, Hamas massacred 1400 people, mostly civilians, after it stormed Israeli cities after crossing the border. Since then, over 8500 Palestinians have been killed in retaliatory bombardment by Israel.

Israel on Tuesday said its air strike on a refugee camp killed a Hamas commander. The attack also killed 50 Palestinians.

On Tuesday, Israel lost 11 soldiers in fighting in Gaza.

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement said the airstrikes on Jabalia, Gaza's largest refugee camp, had killed Ibrahim Biari, a Hamas commander.

Hamas, however, denied the death of any senior commander. Palestinian health officials said at least 50 Palestinians were killed and 150 wounded.

Meanwhile, Israel said on Wednesday that its forces had so far attacked over 11000 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip since the war started on October 7.

Reuters reported that Qatar has mediated an agreement between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, in coordination with the U.S., to allow for the movement of foreign passport holders and some critically injured people out of besieged Gaza.

World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for the immediate release of people taken hostage by Hamas on October 7.

"We continue to be gravely concerned about the condition of the hostages taken from #Israel on 7 October - particularly the children, women, older people, and those with health conditions who need immediate medical attention," he wrote on X.

