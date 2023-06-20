Interview or a roast! Fox News host Bret Baier candid questions ruffle Trump's feathers, former president loses cool

In a fiery interview, former president Donald Trump sparred with Fox News host Bret Baier, covering a range of contentious topics that left the conversation heated. From Trump's possession of classified documents to his views on Fox News itself, the interview provided no shortage of tense moments.

In a fiery interview, former president Donald Trump sparred with Fox News host Bret Baier, covering a range of contentious topics that left the conversation heated.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The interview began with Baier questioning Trump about his plans to attract independent voters in the 2024 election. As Trump repeated unfounded claims about voter fraud and stuffed ballots, Baier interjected, stating, "You lost the 2020 election," and cited the numerous recounts and failed lawsuits that challenged the election's outcome.

Clearly frustrated, Trump took the opportunity to criticize Fox News, claiming that fewer independent voters now watch the network. Baier countered, noting that "more independent voters watch Fox News than any other TV source." Trump replied, "A lot less than they used to watch it," revealing his discontent with the network's coverage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The conversation then turned to the criminal indictment against Trump for mishandling classified documents. Baier questioned Trump about waving around a sensitive plan outlining a potential attack on Iran, referring to an audio recording obtained by federal prosecutors. Trump vehemently denied bragging about the documents at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, stating that there were no documents involved, but rather a mixture of various items such as golf shirts, pants, and shoes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Baier further challenged Trump on his hiring choices during his presidency, referencing Trump's statement in 2016 about surrounding himself with "only the best and most serious people." Baier listed former allies, including Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, John Bolton, and Bill Barr, who have since turned against Trump. Trump defended his choices, claiming that he hired ten fantastic people for every one mentioned by Baier, asserting that he had a multitude of supporters during his administration.

The interview concluded with Trump expressing his disapproval of Fox News, acknowledging that he sought alternative ways to get his message across. Baier reminded Trump that they were conducting the interview, to which Trump replied, "Well, you gotta get your word out somehow, right?"

Also read | Ron DeSantis fares better against Joe Biden than Donald Trump, poll shows

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The intense back-and-forth between Trump and Baier highlighted the lingering tensions between the former president and the network known for its conservative leanings. As Trump continues to face legal challenges and potential investigations, his relationship with Fox News remains complex and uncertain.